‘Elite Dangerous: Odyssey’ expansion is bringing on-foot exploration

Elite Dangerous has announced a brand new expansion, Odyssey, which is set to introduce first-person combat and planets to traverse.

Frontier Developments revealed the first details for their new expansion, which is set to be released in 2021. Amongst this is the much requested feet-on-the-ground experience, which the company explained will allow players “to touch down on countless new planets powered by stunning new tech, and explore with unrestricted freedom from a first-person perspective.”

Watch the trailer for the Odyssey expansion below.

Up until now, players have been restricted to using their ship as a space flight simulation. The open galaxy allows players to engage in battles and explore the expansive Milky Way galaxy.

In Odyssey, players will be able to take part in various missions that will allow either a stealth approach or the ability to go in all-guns-blazing. The combat is described as an “intense experience” in which players will need to carefully prepare for each encounter by coordinating with team mates and being fitted with the right equipment.

Social hubs will also be added, much akin to games such as Destiny 2, where players can meet other players, obtain missions, form alliances and upgrade equipment.

David Braben, Founder and CEO of Frontier Developments stated: “Odyssey is our most ambitious Elite Dangerous expansion to date. Extending coverage to the super-fine scale that is needed for on-foot gameplay while maintaining the vast raw distances measured in light years, is a huge achievement by the team, and greatly extends the already rich Elite Dangerous experience.”

The expansion was originally due to be released in December this year but has been pushed back to 2021 due to the team working from home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Elite Dangerous is available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.