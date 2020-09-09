Ember Lab details ‘Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’ gameplay, story and more

Ember Lab has released new gameplay and technical information surrounding its upcoming game, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits.

The new details were released by Game Informer, which also interviewed a few of the developers working on the upcoming game. The outlet included tidbits about the gameplay differences between current- and next-gen consoles and its speedy boot up time.

The article claims that the game only took two seconds to launch on the PS5, and clarified that the time recorded wasn’t from a suspended game either, but rather a full boot up of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits from the PS5 system menu.

“[Sony has] a whole thing set up where you can do transition and it’s very nice, but frankly it doesn’t have time to play the animation. It just loads the game so fast,” remarked Josh Grier, Ember Lab’s chief operating officer.

In a seperate Q&A with the development team, Game Informer confirmed that the upcoming title will not feature any microtransactions. In addition, it will include a photo mode, although the developer is unsure if the feature will make it in time for a launch or will be added post-launch with an update.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits will not cost “as much as a traditional full-priced retail game”, and players who purchase the game on PS4 will also receive a PS5 upgrade at no additional cost.

The developers teased a number of Kena’s combat abilities, from her staff’s basic light, heavy and charged attacks to the ability transform it into a bow. On the defence side of things, Kena will be able to use a pulse ability that acts as a “bubble-like shield around her”. The pulse ability can be depleted after multiple enemy attacks, but if timed properly, can be used to stagger enemies and open them up to attacks.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits is set to arrive later this year on PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. A release date has not been announced.