Embracer closes Square Enix Montréal just two months after buying it

Embracer is reportedly closing down Square Enix Montréal just two months after purchasing the company.

Embracer Group took over numerous Square Enix studios as part of a $300million (£261m) deal this summer. It landed Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix Montréal in one go, giving it access to such titles as Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy Of Kain and Tomb Raider.

Now, according to Bloomberg, Square Enix Montréal is being shut down. The studio had recently renamed itself as Onoma following the acquisition.

Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier claimed that Embracer “informed staff at a 2pm ET meeting [yesterday, November 1] that Onoma is shutting down as the company pivots to focus only on PC and console”.

– Some Onoma staff will move to Eidos Montreal

– Eidos canceled an unannounced game

– Eidos working with Xbox on games like Fable

Phil Rogers, director of Embracer’s business group CDE Entertainment, said in a statement (via Games Industry.biz): “We see the growth opportunities centred around our premier franchises and AAA games.

“Closing publishing QA and our Onoma studio is a difficult decision and one that we’ve taken with great care and consideration. We greatly thank all those team members for their contributions over the years and hope to find proper placements for as many as possible.”

Sources at Bloomberg suggested that some staff members from Onoma would be transferred to Eidos-Montréal following the news, where a new Deus Ex title is said to be in “very early” development.

Additionally, Embracer has also acquired the Lord Of The Rings adaptation rights, as well as developers Tripwire Interactive (Killing Floor), Tuxedo Labs (Teardown), and Limited Run Games.