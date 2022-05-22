Embracer Group interested in sequels, remakes and remasters following acquisition

Embracer Group has said that it is interested in putting out sequels, remakes, remasters and spinoffs from the Square Enix-owned properties it is set to acquire.

Earlier this month it was announced that Square Enix would be selling off three of its game studios and a number of its video game IPs to Embracer Group, and Embracer Group has now said what it would like to do with those properties.

In the company’s full year report (published on May 19), it said that it is looking at sequels, remakes, remasters and spinoffs of the games it acquired (via PC Gamer).

“After the end of the quarter, we further strengthened our development capabilities and IP-portfolio by entering into an agreement to acquire Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix Montréal, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy Of Kain and other IPs.”

“The announcement got an overwhelming and positive response,” continued Embracer Group. “We see a great potential, not only in sequels, but also remakes, remasters, spinoffs as well as transmedia projects across the Group. We expect the transaction to close in the July-September period.”

The Deus Ex franchise saw its most recent game in 2016’s Mankind Divided, whilst Legacy Of Kain saw its last release in 2003’s Legacy Of Kain: Defiance. Exactly what Embracer Group will do with its new back-catalogue of 50 plus games, and exactly which will be revived or continued, remains to be seen.

Whilst Crystal Dynamics has been acquired by Embracer Group, the studio will still work on the Perfect Dark reboot according to co-developer The Initiative, which said “we will be continuing this work with them in their next chapter.”

