Employee survey alleges gender discrimination at Paradox Interactive

The survey claims that 44 per cent of Paradox employees have experienced mistreatment at the company.

Originally spotted by breakit and reported by gamesindustry.biz, a survey conducted by two Swedish union groups, Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer, claim that 44 per cent of the employees who responded to the survey had experienced mistreatment. Over 400 people are employed by Paradox Interactive, of which 133 took part in the survey.

26 per cent of the employees involved were female, and 69 per cent said they had experienced abusive treatment. 33 per cent of male respondents said that they had also experienced abusive treatment. The unions concluded that “Offensive treatment is a systematic and far too common problem at Paradox.”

The employees feel that there is a culture of silence at the company. The survey found that almost no one who has experienced abusive treatment felt an acceptable resolution had been reached.

“There is a perception that perpetrators at managerial level are protected by the company,” according to the survey.

The report was presented to CEO Ebba Ljungerud last Monday. Staff were able to see the results on Wednesday, a few hours before they received news that Ljundgerud is leaving the CEO position.

Paradox’s official statement is that Ljungerud left the position of her own decision because there were different views on the company’s strategy in the future and were unrelated to the survey’s results.

As a result of the survey, Paradox is intending to perform its own internal survey. An email was sent to staff that said, “Paradox is now in the process of bringing in an external, neutral company to conduct a thorough review of our processes and a comprehensive employee survey.”

Elsewhere, the state of California has sued Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment and “frat boy workplace culture”.