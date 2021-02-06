‘Endwalker’ expansion for Final Fantasy XIV takes players to the moon

Square Enix have announced Endwalker, the latest expansion for their MMO Final Fantasy XIV.

The expansion is due out in Autumn 2021, for PC, PlayStation 5,and PlayStation 4. A teaser trailer is available below:

Endwalker is set to conclude the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, which has been running since the release of A Realm Reborn in 2013. The story will take the player to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and eventually to the moon as the long running story reaches its climax.

Amongst the updates promised are a few key points, including a level capo icnerase from 80-90, the introduction of new threats including the appearance of Final Fantasy X’s Anima, and a new high-difficulty raid in the form of Pandæmonium.

Alongside the reveal of Endwalker Square Enix also gave players their first look at the new Sage Job, which allows characters to attack and support their allies with a series of floating weapons that fire lasers.

A teaser for the Sage is available below:

The announcement all confirmed the upcoming version of the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XIV Online, which is scheduled to enter open beta on April 13, 2021. The next-gen version of the game promises improved frame rates, faster load times, and 4K resolution support.

Final Fantasy XIV players who have a game license registered on their PlayStation 4 will be able to download the PlayStation 5 version for no extra cost at the start of the open beta, whilst new players will be able to experience a free trial.