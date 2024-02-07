‘Enshrouded’ developer shares beginner tips as survival game passes 1.5million players

Enshrouded developers Keen Games have shared their top tips for newcomers to the action survival game.

A demo of Enshrouded was the most-playlisted game during Steam Next Fest 2023 before a version of the game launched into Early Access on January 24, 2024.

Quickly the action-survival-crafting RPG has racked up over 1.5million players and to celebrate, Keen Games have created a beginner’s guide for anyone curious about diving into the fantasy land of Embervale.

Advertisement

The video walks players through the importance of spending skill points, which can be earned through levelling up and gaining XP through discovering new areas, killing monsters and mining ore. “The quickest way to level up is typically to grab a sword and look for trouble,” said the Enshrouded team

New locations can be discovered by reaching the top of ancient towers, as will reading journal entries that can be found throughout the game. Interacting with class-specific NPCs will also unlock upgraded equipment, vital for progressing.

Crafting essential Resin can sometimes be obtained from chopping down green trees, but trees with brown leaves are almost guaranteed to drop between one and three resin, while flax can also be cultivated through seed beds as well through discovery.

The video also explores the difference between red shroud and blue shroud, with the red shroud a signal that your flame level is too low for that area and will result in your “immediate doom”. Flame levels can be increased at special altars.

Advertisement

Keen Games also suggest players hang onto their older gear in case it could benefit a friend who’s just started playing Enshrouded.

“In Enshrouded, you start with nothing but the will to survive the wilds,” reads the Steam description. “You must scrape and scavenge through the ruined remnants of a lost kingdom, and fend off the beasts that hunger for your flesh. Journey through forests, caves, dungeons, searching for secret knowledge and treasure. Build the strength to venture into the Shroud and bring the fight back to the horrors of the deep.”

In other news Jagex, the developers of massively multiplayer online role-playing game Runescape, could be acquired by a private equity firm for £900million.