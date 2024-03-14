‘Enshrouded’ reveals “living and breathing” roadmap

Enshrouded developer Keen Games has released a 2024 roadmap for the survival game following its successful January early-access launch.

As revealed on Steam, the roadmap includes things like performance improvements, smoother frames per second, and Steam Deck support, as well as more exciting updates like the ability to sit on furniture.

Keen Games has also planned to add a weather system, mountain biome, more non-player characters, new enemies and bosses, new types of building materials, and new dungeons. It’s an ambitious list of features. No set dates or even launch windows for patches have been included; the roadmap simply states these are features the developers want to add into Enshrouded this year.

However, the studio has warned that although it has “big ambitions” for Enshrouded, “some of the things we want to do might turn out to be more difficult than anticipated” and may change.

“A roadmap is a living and breathing thing,” shared Keen Games. “It will change as we develop the game.”

Enshrouded has enjoyeda very successful early-access period so far, with over 1.5million players diving into it. It’s an action survival game that mixes crafting, combat, and role-playing elements. Its open world, Embervale, boasts lobbies that can host up to 16 players at a time for multiplayer activities.

The game has also proven popular with fans of base-building, as players have been creating everything from cosy hobbit-holes to entire villages. Last month, Keen Games shared a series of beginner tips designed to help newcomers survive – with one of the biggest tips advising people to “grab a sword and look for trouble” in Embervale.

