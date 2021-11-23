Epic Games acquires ‘Rock Band’ dev Harmonix for ‘Fortnite’ experiences

Epic Games has acquired the Rock Band and Guitar Hero developer Harmonix to work on Fortnite musical experiences.

In a statement from today (November 23) on the Harmonix website (thanks, VGC), the developer shared the news: “Exciting news for team Harmonix today as it’s just been announced that we’re joining the Epic Games family. This is a monumental day for the team, and one that wouldn’t have been possible without years of support from you, our fans – thank you!”

“Now, we’ll be working with Epic to once again challenge expectations as we bring our unique brand of musical gaming experiences to the Metaverse, and we couldn’t be more excited,” the statement continues.

The team also posted a Q&A on its site, answering questions about current games like Rock Band 4 and what this all means for the future. When asked: “What does this mean for Rock Band DLC?” the team replied: “Nothing. We’ll be continuing on with our existing DLC plans… and there are lots of great tracks coming as we wrap up 2021 and push into next year!”

The team also assured players that it doesn’t plan “to change the way we support any of our older games” as it posed the question of Harmonix servers being taken offline.

“Our team will work with Epic to create musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite,” the post added. “While we’re not ready to share any specifics, the whole team is incredibly excited to get started. Stay tuned!”

