Epic Games announces ‘Fall Guys’ developer Mediatonic acquisition

Epic Games has announced its acquisition of Mediatonic’s parent company, Tonic Games Group.

The announcement was made via a blog post on the Epic Games website today, March 3. Besides Mediatonic – best known for Fall Guys – Tonic Games Group also owns several studios such as Irregular Corporation and Fortitude Games.

Epic Games has assured Fall Guys fans that “gameplay isn’t changing and Epic will continue to invest in making the game a great experience for players across platforms”.

Per a separate Fall Guys-centric FAQ page, Epic and Mediatonic confirmed that Fall Guys will remain on Steam. A spokesperson for Epic also reportedly shared with Kotaku’s Ethan Gach that “[long] term plans are still in motion but we expect to bring Fall Guys to the Epic Game Store at some point to help them expand to new audiences”.

Asked Epic about this but no direct answer. From a spokesperson: "Long term plans are still in motion but we expect to bring Fall Guys to the Epic Game Store at some point to help them expand to new audiences" https://t.co/UBaf0EvznZ — AmericanTruckSongs8 (@ethangach) March 2, 2021

Mediatonic’s FAQ page also reiterated that no changes are being made to the Fall Guys team: “We’ll continue to be the same team, working on the same game”. The only difference is that now, Mediatonic will “have the full power of Epic Games to help us take the game to new (dizzying) heights”.

The acquisition won’t be beneficial to just Mediatonic, as Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said in a statement: “It’s no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences.”

It is currently unclear how much the acquisition deal is worth.

In other Epic Games news, the company has recently begun giving away free V-Bucks to players who purchased a loot box in Fortnite: Save the World. “We’re dropping 1,000 V-Bucks into the accounts of all players globally who bought a random item Loot Llama in STW before we stopped offering them,” the company said on Twitter.