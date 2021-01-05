Epic Games acquires massive shopping mall for new HQ

Epic Games has announced plans for its new company headquarters, set to open in 2024.

The company revealed on its website that it has acquired the Cary Towne Center, a 980,000 square-feet and 87 acre mall in North Carolina, as the location of its new HQ. Epic will begin redeveloping the space this year with plans to open by 2024, and will remain at its current Crossroads Boulevard HQ in the meanwhile

In its statement, Epic revealed that the new HQ will include “both office buildings and recreational spaces, allowing Epic the flexibility to create a campus customized from the ground up to accommodate its long-term growth”. The company added that it is working with the Town of Cary, where its new HQ is located, on the space’s development and to explore “ways some of this property might be used by the community”.

“We’re extremely proud that Epic has chosen to call Cary home for their new global headquarters,” said Mayor Harold Weinbrecht. “We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the Epic team as they conceptualize their new campus, and we’re honored to partner with them on this exciting new development.”

Epic Games acquired the Cary Towne Center from Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties, which had initially bought the property in January 2019 following “the loss of three of its five anchor tenants”.

“After years of shifting development plans for the Center, we are thrilled the space will be utilized to its full potential and turned into something the Town and community of Cary can be proud of,” said Jason Davis, managing director at Turnbridge Equities.

In other Epic Games news, the company has been embroiled in a legal battle with Apple since mid-August 2020. At the time, Epic Games sued Apple for removing Fortnite from its App Store after the developer introduced an option for players to buy Fortnite’s in-game currency from Epic’s own store, bypassing Apple.