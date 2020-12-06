Epic Games has cancelled all in-person Fortnite events in 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a blog post, Epic’s Fortnite Team have said that they do not plan to hold in-person events, including the Fortnite World Cup, in 2021 due to a focus on the health and safety of the players and their staff.

They have clarified that they will “continue to provide online competitions throughout 2021 with the hopes that physical events, in some form, can return at some point in the future.”

The blog goes on to clarify that the Fortnite Championship Series will continue online during 2021, but that the party size will be standardized to Trios. Chapter 2 Season 5 of the Championship Series is set to begin on February 4, with more detailed information promised before then.

The blog also confirms a commitment to widening the range of competitive play in 2021, saying “we’re putting together a schedule featuring more weekly tournaments, unique tournaments, and Creator Cups throughout the year. There will be plenty of competitions (not just Trios!) to scratch the competitive itch between FNCS seasons.”

The cancellation of events comes after Valve announced earlier in the year that Counter Strike: Go would not be holding its Regional Making Ranking LAN events until they are “safe to hold around the world”.

After an entire season dedicated to a Marvel plot that saw Galactus eat the world, Fortnite’s non competitive mode has recently begun Chapter 2, Season 5, dubbed “Zero Point.”

“Zero Point” will see a whole new host of characters join the game world, including a The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, as well as a whole host of original characters such as Mancake the Flapjack, and Menace the Gladiator.