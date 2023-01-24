Epic Games confirms ‘Dead Space’ crossover with ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has confirmed a Dead Space crossover is now live in Fortnite, with Isaac Clark available as a playable character.

The Strange Transmissions Quest Pack went live yesterday (January 23) and includes the Isaac Clark costume alongside a personalised life-monitoring system RIG Back Bling, a portable planet cracker USG Ishimura Back Bling and his iconic Plasma Cutter.

The Dead Space bundle will set players back £9.99 but also comes with up to 1500 V-Bucks, which can be earned via special Dead Space-inspired quests.

"Make us whole again Isaac…" Grab the Strange Transmissions Quest Pack now which includes:

-Isaac Clarke Outfit 🚀

-Two Back Blings and a Pickaxe ⛏️

The Fortnite crossover comes ahead of the release of EA Motive’s Dead Space Remake, which is due out January 27.

According to a recently revealed list of in-game achievements, the remake will feature an “alternative ending” though no further details have been revealed.

Last year it was confirmed that the Dead Space Remake will include “hundreds” of potential encounters designed to scare players who are revisiting previously-explored areas of the game.

“Now you’re not traversing through trams or having breaks between chapters, that was something that we wanted to do to increase the immersion,” explained senior producer Philippe Ducharme. ”Dead Space was an amazing game for immersion, how can we push that?”

Ducharme went on to tell NME that the team wanted to avoid doing anything that would “offend hardcore fans” of the original game.

Elsewhere in Fortnite, it’s been confirmed that The Kid LAROI is set to preview upcoming single ‘Love Again’ alongside three, unreleased tracks via a new experience.

Set to launch on Friday, the Wild Dreams experience is “an immersive, interactive musical experience portraying LAROI’s journey from humble beginnings to headlining sold-out performances as a worldwide superstar.”

In other news, ResetEra, one of the world’s largest gaming forums, has banned all mention of Hogwarts Legacy due to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowlings’ reported anti-trans views.

“We kept coming back to the simple fact that Rowling is not only a bigot but is actively pushing, in her position as a wealthy and famous individual, for legislation that will hurt trans people,” said a statement from the mod team.