Epic Games gives away V-Bucks as part of class action settlement

Epic Games are giving away free V-Bucks to players who purchased a loot box in Fortnite: Save the World.

After settling a 2019 class action lawsuit where Epic Games was sued over the use of loot boxes being sold to minors, the company is now offering money back to those affected in the form of V-Bucks – currency that can be used within the game.

The official Fortnite Twitter account released an update last yesterday (February 22).

“We’re dropping 1,000 V-Bucks into the accounts of all players globally who bought a random item Loot Llama in STW before we stopped offering them,” they Tweeted. “No action needed, if you purchased this item you should see the V-Bucks in your account over the next few days.”

Those who purchased a loot box in either Fortnite: Save the World or Rocket League between a specific date will be entitled to receive in-game currency in the form of V-Bucks or Credits, or real money.

The in-game currency will go directly to the players accounts without a requirement to claim, but if players wish to file a claim for real money will need to provide more details. Epic recently set up EpicLootBoxSettlement.com, where players affected can file their claim.

Minors who bought an in-game item with their own money and without parental permission can request a partial refund or in-game currency.

In other news, the UK court has ruled against Epic Games from opposing Apple’s Fortnite ban, denying the game developer and publishing company from pursuing a lawsuit against them.