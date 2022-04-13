Epic Games has invested in Brazilian developer Aquiris

Aquiris has announced that it is receiving an investment from Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer Epic Games.

While the amount Epic Games has invested into Brazilian developer Aquiris has not been disclosed, a press release confirmed that the two companies have entered a multi-game publishing agreement for future unannounced multiplatform games.

“We are thrilled to partner with Epic Games,” said Aquiris CEO Mauricio Longoni in a statement. “It’s a strong endorsement of what AQUIRIS has built so far, and we can’t wait to show the world what we are working on together. Epic’s publishing power and close collaboration with us on tech, business intelligence, and product development will help us boost the quality and the reach of our titles.”

Advertisement

Head of Epic Games third-party publishing Hector Sanchez will also join Aquiris’ board of directors. “Aquiris not only have a keen eye for quality game experiences, but have demonstrated great artistic and technical capabilities with their utilization of Unreal Engine in their products,” said Sanchez. “We’re honored to have this opportunity to strengthen our relationship with one of the premiere studios in the growing and important Latin American development scene.”

Aquiris is best known for its work on Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker, a game that lets users make “adventures” available on Apple Arcade. The developer has also worked on a number of licensed titles, such as Cartoon Network Superstar Soccer Goal and Looney Tunes World Of Mayhem, the mobile game that is probably best known for including the meme Big Chungus as a character.

Recently, it was announced that Sony would be making a £768million ($1billion USD) investment in Epic Games, with The Lego Group holding company Kirkby doing the same. This comes after the announcement the Epic Games and The Lego Group announced that they would be entering a partnership to develop a metaverse aimed at kids.

In other news, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater developer Vicarious Visions has officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment.