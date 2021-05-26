Epic Games launches expanded ‘Fortnite x NBA: The Crossover’ features

Epic Games has announced additional features for the current Fortnite x NBA: The Crossover promotion which coincides with the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Epic Games expanded the crossover yesterday (May 25). Players can now visit the new NBA Welcome Hub and take part in Court Crashers, a new basketball-inspired activity.

Featured in Fortnite Creative, the Welcome Hub allows players to explore a basketball-themed arena with several areas to discover. Players can also view and purchase NBA outfits in the hub, which you can see in action below.

Active members of the Super-A-Creator (SAC) program can host content from the crossover on YouTube without monetisation restrictions.

In the new Court Crashers mode, players can launch themselves off huge jumps to score points with slam dunks. The mode is available in playlists, or privately using the code 1898-7178-3313.

Last week, the crossover encouraged players to score points for their favourite teams in Fornite’s Team Battles Tournament. From May 19 – 23, players contributed to each NBA team’s score, eventually crowning Los Angeles Lakers as the winning team.

Fortnite x NBA: The Crossover will run for one more week, ending on June 1. After that time, the NBA Welcome Hub and all associated content will no longer be available.

Matt Holt, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for the NBA, said: “We know that many of the league’s players and millions of basketball fans around the world play Fortnite, and are glad they can now represent their favorite team and experience the NBA through the game.”

In other Fortnite news, A newly announced Fortnite Challenge Pack, featuring a Shadow Ruby skin, is currently free to all PC players in a promo for the Epic Games Store.

Featuring a Ruby Shadows Outfit, Shadow Slicer Pickaxe and the Sky Shadow Glider, the Street Shadows Challenge Pack is only available on PC as part of a new promotion.