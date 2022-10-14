Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles

Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3.

Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.

The Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition includes the 2008 base game from Bethesda, as well as all five downloadable content (DLC), add-on packs. Those include Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta, each with its own unique storylines and content.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Evoland Legendary Edition, the role-playing adventure game from developer Shiro Games, is a bundle offering players Evoland: A Short Story of Adventure Video Games Evolution and the sequel Evoland 2: A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder.

The Evoland games are inspired by many cult series’ that have left their mark on the RPG genre and feature humour and references to classic games. The first game takes players from monochrome to full 3D graphics and from active time battles to real-time boss fights.

However, the sequel’s graphics style is also changing as the player travels through time, while the game’s mechanics evolve as they progress through the storyline.

Right now, players can still grab the current offers of ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove from developer HumaNature Studios and the survival, indie horror game from Acid Wizard Studio, Darkwood. Players will have until October 20 before the offers expire.

In other news, Firaxis Games will be sharing an “exciting new look” at its upcoming title Marvel’s Midnight Suns today (October 13). With the game set to launch on December 2, it’s likely fans will get to see some brand-new gameplay footage during the broadcast.