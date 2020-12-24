Epic Games reveals Green Arrow’s ‘Fortnite’ skin

Epic Games has officially revealed the Green Arrow character skin for its hit battle royale game, Fortnite.

The DC archer’s custom skin was revealed on Twitter, and will be made available from December 31, 7pm ET (January 1, 12am GMT) onwards. The skin will be part of the game’s January Fortnite Crew Pack.

Never let the city down 🏹 Expert archer Green Arrow will join Fortnite Crew in January’s Pack featuring his iconic look. Get the Crew Pack on December 31 at 7 PM ET! Learn more: https://t.co/IVmXWMtc6j pic.twitter.com/cDZvHnhdYh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 23, 2020

The Fortnite Crew Pack is a recurring monthly subscription priced at US$11.99 that gives players access to 1000 V-Bucks a month, as well as exclusive skins and items. Players who sign up now will receive access to both December’s original Galaxia skin and January’s Green Arrow skin.

Crew Pack purchasers will also gain instant access to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass. More information can be found here.

Green Arrow’s in-game skin is modelled after actor Stephen Amell from the popular Arrow TV series, which wrapped up its eighth and final season earlier this year. The skin will come with the Tactical Quiver Back Bling plus Style and Boxing Glove Pickaxe.

The Green Arrow skin was first leaked late last week by dataminers ShiinaBR and Guille_GAG. The leakers also shared first looks at skins for Marvel’s Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster. All three skins have since been officially announced.

The ongoing season of Fortnite has also introduced a slew of unexpected character skins including God Of War’s Kratos, Halo’s Master Chief, The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon and Michonne, along with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian.