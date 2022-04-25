Epic Games shares ‘Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection’ PC release date

Epic Games appears to have quietly announced the release date for Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection on PC.

In a news post published on the Epic Games Store on April 22, the release date for the PC port of Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection has been listed as June 20 this year.

This is the first time we have received a solid release date for the PC version of the collection. We previously only knew it was coming sometime in 2022. The collection was released on PS5 in January 2022.

According to the description, the Legacy Of Thieves Collection will include “two remastered console classics” with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

The remaster of the final two games in the Uncharted series increases the framerate to 60FPS at a 4K resolution, as well significantly faster loading speeds compared to the original PS4 versions.

When Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection launched on the PS5, NME gave it four out of five stars in our review.

While noting that the pair of remastered games are “at times as stunning as gaming gets,” the review criticised some of the series’ over-used habits, such as a tendency to rely on navigational tropes and filler quick-time events.

