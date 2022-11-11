Epic Games Store announces next week’s free titles

Epic Games Store has revealed next week’s run of free titles, with both Evil Dead: The Game and RPG Dark Deity up for grabs.

Shortly after Epic launched its own storefront in 2018, the company has continued a tradition of offering select games free of charge on a weekly basis. Previous releases include Tannenberg, Shop Titans, Total War: Warhammer and Borderlands 3.

Evil Dead: The Game came out in May on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In a three-star review, NME called it “a messy but impressively faithful 4v1 horror game”, adding: “Evil Dead fans will get a huge kick out of the sheer volume of homages and straight-up recreations of classic scenes.”

Dark Deity, meanwhile, was quietly released by publisher Freedom Games in June 2021.

Evil Dead: The Game will be free for a limited time exclusively on the Epic Games Store! Save the world as Ash and crew or burn it down as the Kandarian Demon. Download Evil Dead: The Game anytime from Nov 17 through Nov 22, 11am to 11am ET to keep it forever. pic.twitter.com/IoOjlGfr0z — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) November 10, 2022

The turn-based tactics RPG – which was heavily inspired by Fire Emblem – allows gamers to develop their party of heroes by choosing upgrade paths and abilities. Each squad member has a distinct personality and will form bonds with other party members.

Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity will be available for free for a limited period from next Thursday (November 17). Before that, fans can pick up Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun at no charge.

In other news, it was recently confirmed that Kerbal Space Program 2 will finally launch into early access on February 24, 2023 following numerous delays.

The follow-up to Intercept Games‘ hugely popular space-flight simulation title is due to arrive on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and other storefronts.