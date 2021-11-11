Epic Games Store is giving away three free games next week

Epic Games Store is upping the ante and is giving away three games for free next week instead of the usual two.

The next free games available on the Epic Games Store have been revealed, and this time there are three.

The games will be replacing the Rogue Company Epic Pack that is currently available for free and will cycle in on November 18. However, Epic Games will be rotating out Tiny Tina’s Assault On Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure on November 16. The game is a standalone adaptation of a Borderlands 2 DLC.

Advertisement

The new games that are going to be free on the Epic Games Store start with Guild Of Dungeoneering. This top-down dungeon crawled flips the formula. Players don’t take control of an explorer but instead build a dungeon around a hero as they delve into the depths. Players will draw cards from their guild deck to lay down rooms, monsters, traps, and loot. The goal is to train and prepare adventurers for the deeper, darker dungeons they will be exploring.

The second game that will be available is Kid A Mnesia: Exhibition. This interactive experience comes from a team-up between Epic Games and Radiohead. It is described as an “upside-down digital/analogue universe created from original artwork and recordings” based on Radiohead’s album artwork. The release will tie in with Kid A Mnesia, a commemorative rerelease of Radiohead’s albums Kid A and Amnesiac.

The third game up for grabs is Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna). Players will get to experience an epic journey as Nuna and Fox begin an expedition to find the source of an eternal blizzard that threatens the survival of everything they have ever known. The game allows players to switch between Nuna and Fox at any time, or you can grab a friend and each control one character in local co-op.

In other news, Activision has apologised for how the Quran is treated in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.