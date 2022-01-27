Epic Games Store reaches 194 million users

Epic Games Store has released statistics from 2021 that details information about users and spending through the storefront.

In 2021 Epic Games Store saw over £625 million spent through its platform. This is an increase of 20 per cent over the previous year. The platform also offers 917 titles, nearly double what it offered in 2020.

As far as users, Epic Games Store reached a total of 194 million PC users, which is an increase of 34 million over 2020. Daily active users peaked at 31.1 million, and peak concurrent users reached 13.2 million. December’s monthly active users peak reached 62 million users, an increase of 11 per cent from last year’s peak of 56 million.

The information was released on their webpage, and also shares details on the free games given away through the Epic Games Store. “Many developers and publishers collaborated with us over the year to give away 89 free games worth $2,120. Over 765 million free games were claimed by players, bringing those titles to a new audience. 76 free games broke their peak concurrent user records on PC, with an average of 13 times their all-time records! That’s incredible engagement.”

Epic Game Store also looks to the year ahead, confirming that free games will continue in 2022. Player profiles will also be expanded, providing more than just achievement data.

“We’ve heard a lot of feedback from players regarding Library and Download management, and we’re going to be actively addressing those in the coming year. That includes the ability to prioritize and queue selected games for downloads, more options to help you filter and organize your library, letting you see more of your games in the library view, and the functionality to view your library outside the launcher.”

