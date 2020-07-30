Epic Games Store titles are starting to display achievements

Epic Games have revealed that certain games on its store will start unlocking achievements through its launcher.

The company posted a tweet which highlighted what the system will look like. A tab on the right side of the screen will showcase the game’s achievements, both locked and unlocked, as well as a progression bar.

Epic Games stated that “this is an early version of the feature and you can expect to see changes & adjustments,” and that it will “have more info to share on achievements in the future”. It’s unclear which games are currently compatible with the feature.

Advertisement

You can see its implementation in the company’s tweet below, which uses Ark: Survival Evolved as an example:

Certain games on the Epic Games Store may begin to display achievements as you unlock them. This is an early version of the feature and you can expect to see changes & adjustments. We'll have more info to share on achievements in the future, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/80dnoLYegV — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 29, 2020

Achievements have been prominent in other PC launchers such as Steam and are used as a way to showcase players accomplishments across their library of games.

Earlier this year, Epic Games outlined their vision for the future and what it plans to bring to the store, opening a Trello page with a development roadmap. Recent additions have included elements such as critic reviews and wish lists. Achievements and other features such as mod supports are expected to arrive next.

The Epic Games Store has grown exponentially since its release and has gained multiple exclusive titles. Recently, Rocket League was announced to be leaving Steam and moving to the store as a free-to-play title.

Additionally, titles such as Surgeon Simulator 2 and A Total War Saga: Troy will both be launching exclusively to the Epic Games Store, the latter being free to download in the first 24 hours.