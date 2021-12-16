Epic Games Store’s two weeks of daily giveaways begins with ‘Shenmue 3’

Epic Games Store is giving away a free mystery game every day for the next 15 days. The first of these is Shenmue 3.

Shenmue 3 is the third instalment in the Shenmue series and was eagerly anticipated by fans. “Ryo seeks to solve the mystery behind the Phoenix Mirror, an artifact sought after by his father’s killer. His journey takes him to an immersive representation of rural China, brimming with activity and surrounded by beautiful landscapes.” The Shenmue series is often accredited with creating the quick-time event, and much of its gameplay revolves around the mechanic.

The Epic Games Store freebies will be available for 24 hours each, and once they are added to a library they are there forever. The start of the giveaways also marks the start of the Winter Sale on Epic Games Store.

Many titles are up to 75 per cent off. Battlefield 2042 is 35 per cent off at £32.99. Far Cry 6 has the same discount, as does Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Epic Games recently added Spider-Man: No Way Home skins to Fortnite. Players can grab the MCU versions of Spider-man and MJ from the item store. The suit can have its mask removed to display Tom Holland in Fortnite style. The black suit from the latest film is also available to purchase. Fans can pick up an outfit styled after Zendaya’s character. This is the second time the actress has had a cosmetic available in Fornite.

In other news, Castle Morihisa is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022. The game is a deckbuilding roguelike set in a dark fantasy feudal Japan. Players will be able to collect over 300 cards to build their perfect deck, and defeat the Yokai of Japanese mythology.