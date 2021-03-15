Epic Games teases a Neymar skin for ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has teased the arrival of football star Neymar in its hit battle royale game, Fortnite.
Epic Games released a new teaser audio clip for the upcoming season of Fortnite on Twitter on Saturday, March 13. The teaser included images of a number 10 football jersey, as well as the footballs used in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Neymar himself retweeted Epic Games’ cryptic post.
Check out his retweet below.
— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 13, 2021
This won’t be the first time the worlds of Fortnite and football have collided. Just earlier this year, Epic Games introduced a skin for football legend Pelé into the game. Pelé’s arrival was coupled with 23 football club outfits, each with a male and female variant. Some of the teams available included Manchester City, Inter Milan, Celtic FC, and West Ham United.
The Fortnite Creative Hub also hosted a time-limited football event, in which players would compete with one another in a 4V4 bracket-style game mode. Each game lasted for two rounds, and featured a knock-out style rotation with winning teams facing off against each other for their final placings.
The upcoming season of Fortnite – and Neymar’s introduction – are scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, March 16. The new season will also include the Zero Crisis Finale, the first ever single-player event for the game.
Epic Games has claimed that the event’s aftermath will be “sure to shape Reality as we know it”.