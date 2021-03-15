Epic Games teases a Neymar skin for ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has teased the arrival of football star Neymar in its hit battle royale game, Fortnite.

Epic Games released a new teaser audio clip for the upcoming season of Fortnite on Twitter on Saturday, March 13. The teaser included images of a number 10 football jersey, as well as the footballs used in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Neymar himself retweeted Epic Games’ cryptic post.

Check out his retweet below.

This won’t be the first time the worlds of Fortnite and football have collided. Just earlier this year, Epic Games introduced a skin for football legend Pelé into the game. Pelé’s arrival was coupled with 23 football club outfits, each with a male and female variant. Some of the teams available included Manchester City, Inter Milan, Celtic FC, and West Ham United.

The Fortnite Creative Hub also hosted a time-limited football event, in which players would compete with one another in a 4V4 bracket-style game mode. Each game lasted for two rounds, and featured a knock-out style rotation with winning teams facing off against each other for their final placings.

The upcoming season of Fortnite – and Neymar’s introduction – are scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, March 16. The new season will also include the Zero Crisis Finale, the first ever single-player event for the game.

Epic Games has claimed that the event’s aftermath will be “sure to shape Reality as we know it”.