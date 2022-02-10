Epic won’t support ‘Fortnite’ on Valve’s Steam Deck

So far, Valve’s portable handheld PC is impressing the people who have had a bit of time with it, and with the previously announced “Deck Verified” program, there are high hopes that not only will the software work well, but most games will be clear and up front about the kind of compatibility with the new system, so there’s no confusion. Most games will work in some form or another due to Steam Deck being an open platform where people with the know-how can install anything they want, but it seems Epic Games won’t be supporting ‘Fortnite’ on the Steam Deck, at least not fully.