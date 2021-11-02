ePremier League competition is back as registrations open for ‘FIFA 22’

EA Sports and the Premier League have launched another ePremier League tournament, taking place in FIFA 22.

Now in its fourth year, the competition has a £100,000 prize pool, and players can register for it right now. There are also three places on offer via the 2021/22 ePremier League for the FIFA 22 Global Series Playoffs as well.

Players interested in the ePremier League can register here, and more can be learned about the Global Series Playoffs here as well.

FIFA competitive gaming commissioner Sam Turkbas sadi: “Our EA Sports objective is to harness the power of football and use esports entertainment to connect football fans to the game they love. In partnership with the Premier League, we’re thrilled to launch the first-ever ePremier League on next generation consoles seeing which competitors will win a trophy for their favourite Premier League club.”

“This tournament is unique in that it gives players of all abilities the chance to go from sofa to stage to represent their team on the virtual pitch; potentially even lifting a trophy on behalf of the team they support!” they added.

After registration, players of all skill levels will compete in a series of playoffs starting on November 16 and ending on January 19. After that the club playoffs start in February, with the grand finals following between March 26-27.

The grand finals will see players from 20 premier league clubs work together as a team to win a series of one vs one matches against pairings from other clubs.

Last year’s ePremier League winner was Shaun “Shellzz” Springette for Manchester City, who said that: “Words can’t describe how it felt winning last season’s ePremier League title. It had been a long journey to that point so it meant a lot and the competition will always be special to me for that reason. There’s always new talent emerging each year so defending my title will be a challenge but one that I’m ready for and I can’t wait to be part of the event again this year.”

In other news, a Minecraft ransomware attack is circulating in Japan, as players download what they assume to be details of stolen alternative accounts.