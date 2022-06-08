ESA president says E3 will return with “a digital and an in-person event” in 2023

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) president Stan Pierre-Louis has reiterated that E3 will be fully returning in 2023.

Pierre-Louis made the comments in an interview with the Washington Post yesterday (June 7), after it was announced earlier this year that E3 2022 had been cancelled in its entirety.

“We’re excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event,” said Pierre-Louis. “As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there’s a really strong desire for people to convene — to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great.”

Since its cancellation, this year’s event has essentially been replaced by Summer Game Fest, which has partnered with a large number of industry companies and events to have a couple of weeks in June packed with showcases and reveals. E3’s last in-person event was held in 2019, which also means 2023 will be the end of a three-year hiatus.

When asked about the emerging hybrid-style of current showcases between smaller press events and online shows, Pierre-Louis expressed how they think E3 can find a balance.

“I think what’s great about all this experimentation is that companies of all sizes are trying to figure out what works best to promote the product and the content that they are looking to share with consumers,” said Pierre-Louis. “And I think there is a space for a physical show; I think there’s an importance of having digital reach. Combining those two, I think there is a critical element of what we think E3 can provide.”

