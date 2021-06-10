‘Escape From Tarkhov’ debuts new Streets of Tarkov trailer

Highly anticipated first-person shooter Escape from Tarkov has received a new trailer for its Streets of Tarkov map.

As shown off at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on June 10th, 2021, a new game area under development was shown off called the Streets of Tarkov.

The multiplayer game is set in the fictional region of Norvinsk, where players act as either a soldier between two rival private military corporations (PMC’s), the Western United Security (USEC) or Battle Encounter Assualt Regiment (BEAR).

After originally beginning development in 2012, Escape From Tarkov was officially revealed on November 5th, 2015 and has been running various tests over the years. A closed beta test for Escape from Tarkov has been running since July 2017, with regular wipes refreshing the game for players.

The game is famous for being incredibly punishing and hostile to new players, and this urban map is unlikely to make things any cuddlier.

Escape from Tarkov is available to play on Windows and is not expected to arrive on other platforms. No official global release date has been announced at this time either, meaning the only way to play is by paying for Beta access from Battlestate’s website.