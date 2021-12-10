‘Escape From Tarkov’ disables Flea Market and makes Labs free

Battlestate Games has disabled the Flea Market in Escape From Tarkov, locking away the online market for any player below an impossible level 99.

As what is almost certainly part of a pre-wipe event for Escape From Tarkov, developer Battlestate Games has locked the Flea Market for anyone below level 99. Achieving level 99 is impossible as it’s far above Tarkov’s level cap, meaning the Flea Market is closed for business. This means that players will have to rely on what they can purchase from in-game NPC traders, or what they can scavenge from within raids.

The closure of the Flea Market isn’t the only big event in Escape From Tarkov today (December 10). As well as changes to trading, the entry requirement for the Labs map has been removed. Labs usually requires an expensive keycard to access, but the ongoing event means that anyone can get in. This isn’t the first time Battlestate Games has done this – the studio last made Labs free-to-enter before its last wipe.

Translation: "The Entrance to unknown facility" According to the information we received from anonymous sources,there is a breach in one of the buildings in Tarkov that leads to unknown underground facility that is most likely owned by an international organization "Terragroup" — BakeeZy (@IamBakeeZy) December 10, 2021

It’s a safe bet to assume that these events are designed to deliberately plunge Escape From Tarkov into chaos ahead of its next wipe, which has been teased with a recent patch 0.12.12 trailer.

The trailer was posted yesterday (December 9) and showcased just some of the new features arriving with the next patch. This includes a new map called Lighthouse, as well as plenty of new weapons and equipment – which includes impact grenades and rangefinders.

There’s no specific date on when the patch will arrive, though the two most common guesses are either December 12 or December 22.

In other news, The Game Awards 2021 was last night – if you missed it, here are all the trailers that premiered during the show, while you can see every award winner here.