‘Escape From Tarkov’ patch updates AI behaviour and bulletproof tarp

A planned Escape From Tarkov update has altered AI behaviour and reworked the bulletproof tarp.

Battlestate Games announced the update yesterday (May 10), and the game went offline for two hours this morning (May 11) to allow the technical update to be installed.

At the same time, Battlestate Games shared the patch notes for the update.

We have started the installation of a technical client update. The installation will take approximately 2 hours, but may be extended if required. The game will not be accessible during this period. Thank you for your understanding#EscapefromTarkov — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) May 11, 2022

With Escape From Tarkov back online, Scavs, Raiders and Rogues are no longer aggressive to Player Scavs if they kill a PMC. Scavs, Raiders and Rogues will also no longer take positions close to players when engaging them.

Battlestate has also fixed the behaviour of Raiders when one of them is killed by a player, fixed the Reshala’s logic of medicine usage and changed how bots react to smoke grenades.

Elsewhere, Battlestate has fixed the significant damage reduction when shooting through Terragroup tarps and fixed various animation freezes. Check out the complete list of fixes here.

● Fixed animations freezes of Character in loading into the raid screen, on the Character page, in the Ragman’s Service tab and the statistics page after the raid when Chiappa Rhino is equipped;

● Fixed the significant damage reduction when shooting through Terragroup tarps. — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) May 11, 2022

Earlier this week, another update saw Rogues spawn on every map, making raids a lot more difficult.

And at the start of the month, traders returned to Escape From Tarkov, after the community paid an extortion fee of 1.5trillion roubles. A week earlier, traders were removed from Escape From Tarkov and players were hit with a ransom fee by a mysterious character known as Lightkeeper.

It comes as Battlestate Games has started teasing an expansion to the Lighthouse map alongside the introduction of landmines.

