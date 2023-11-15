‘Escape From Tarkov’ reveals vaulting and Ground Zero, a new map with a twist

Hardcore first-person shooter (FPS) Escape From Tarkov is adding a brand new map, the ability to vault over objects, and more in its next update.

As revealed during a developer livestream last night (November 14), Battlestate Games will soon add vaulting to Tarkov, letting players climb up ledges and over fences.

In addition, a brand new map called Ground Zero is on the way, and looks like it will take place deep within the city of Tarkov with a winery and office building. Unlike other Tarkov maps, however, this will only be available to players who are yet to reach a certain level in the game.

The next update will also bring with it a complete reworking of recoil in an attempt to make guns feel more realistic, while aiming should become more reliable rather than the current meta of spraying heavily-modified guns from the hip.

However, it’s unclear when the next Escape From Tarkov patch will arrive. The game usually wipes around December, but as the current patch arrived later than planned in August, it’s unclear if Battlestate Games will follow past scheduling.

Until then, players have been torn on how vaulting looks in the studio’s first teaser.

“I don’t care much for realism in games, but I did think the animations are a little fast in this demo,” wrote one user. “I wouldn’t mind if they were just slightly slower to look more natural.”

Another disagrees, commenting:

“I liked it. Clean and fast, looks like it will make fights more dynamic, which is a good thing.”

