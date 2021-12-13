‘Escape From Tarkov’ players warned to avoid ‘Chemical Part 4’ due to bug

The Escape From Tarkov community is warning other players to avoid completing the mission ‘Chemical – Part 4’, as a bug is causing players to destroy their reputation with traders.

The bug was highlighted by content creator Pestily earlier today (December 13), who warns players to “not do Chemical Part 4” at the moment.

This is due to a bug which will cause players to progressively lose reputation with raiders after handing it in. While the quest is meant to cause players to lose limited reputation points with certain traders, this bug means that people are losing more and more reputation with every single raid, seemingly without end.

Advertisement

As displayed by Pestily, his reputation with both Prapor and Skier has been steadily declining since turning in the quest. Similarly, Pestily says another player has reported their reputation decreasing with Therapist since completing the quest.

DO NOT DO CHEMICAL PART 4! IT WILL CAUSE YOUR TRADERS TO ALL GO MORE AND MORE INTO THE NEGATIVE REP! pass it on! #escapefromtarkov @bstategames I've lost .5 so far for prapor and another person has lost more with Therapist pic.twitter.com/rDfRmElvlm — Pestily (@Pestily) December 13, 2021

Currently, a Reddit thread compiling bug reports now includes a warning from a moderator, alerting players that “doing [Chemical Part 4] will tank your traders rep repeatedly”. Several Escape From Tarkov players in the thread confirm it seems to be the case, however Battlestate Games is yet to comment on the issue.

For now, it’s advised that players avoid turning in the quest until a fix has been confirmed.

The bug has surfaced alongside patch 12.12, which has been added with a wipe. Patch 12.12 has added everything from the Lighthouse map to voice chat, an inertia rework and new enemies. It’s also restricted certain items from the Flea Market – here’s a full list of banned items.

Advertisement

In other news, New World game director Scot Lane has shared that exploits have been “very disruptive” to the MMO’s development. According to Lane, the time spent fixing exploits – and their consequences – has affected the studio’s plans for server balancing.