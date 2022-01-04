‘Escape From Tarkov’ reveals DLSS support with gorgeous trailer

Nvidia has shared a video of Escape From Tarkov running with DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) enabled, which allows players to run the game with improved graphics and performance.

DLSS support for Escape From Tarkov was revealed during Nvidia’s CES 202 Special Address, and showcased the hardcore shooter being played with DLSS turned on. While the trailer shows players fighting across several locations in Tarkov, it also includes a brief side-by-side comparison screen that highlights the improvement the visual and performance improvements that come with DLSS.

DLSS is a technology that allows players to run games at a lower resolution without it looking any differently, as DLSS upscales the input visuals with AI. This results in DLSS-enabled games performing better, as players are running it on lower settings, without it looking actively worse.

Although Escape From Tarkov developer Battlestate Games has not given an exact release date for DLSS support, it has previously confirmed that the feature would be arriving around patch 12.12, which launched last month.

DLSS will likely be a welcome addition to Escape From Tarkov, as fans have noticed issues with the shooter’s performance since the launch of patch 12.12. Although DLSS may not outright fix these issues, the feature should make the game easier to run for RTX-enabled computers.

That being said, the game is also suffering from severe server-side issues. This means that players are facing long queue times, disconnection problems, and in-game lag. Earlier in the week, lead designer Nikita Buyanov said an organisation was “attacking” Escape From Tarkov servers while they were already strained by an increased player count.

