‘Escape From Tarkov’ roadmap confirms an armoured vehicle is on the way

A preliminary roadmap for Escape From Tarkov has been released, with developer Battlestate Games detailing the tweaks, technical fixes, and new content coming to the hardcore shooter by version 0.14.

The roadmap was posted to Escape From Tarkov‘s Facebook page, and outlined four key updates to the game — two technical updates, a transition to the Unity 2021 game engine, and a larger content drop.

Patch 0.13.0.5 is the first update to be detailed, and includes a fix for gunshots and explosion audio that is not playing correctly at “short distances”.

The update will also include a rework to Tarkov‘s skyboxes, changes to how headsets work, and a fix for “visual problems” with flashlights.

After that, Battlestate Games has confirmed it will be porting Escape From Tarkov to the Unity 2021 engine, which it says “will allow the introduction of new technologies aimed at optimising and updating graphics”.

Another technical update, patch 0.13.1.0, is slated to arrive next, and will bring “fundamental” changes to the game’s behind-the-scenes architecture. For players, this will translate to a “gradual increase” of fellow players and AI that can appear in raid, along with better stability and hit registration.

The last update to be detailed is patch 0.14.0.0, which will likely arrive during the game’s next wipe, which is when all players’ progress is reset. Battlestate Games has listed a significant amount of new content that will be added here — including an expansion to the Streets Of Tarkov map, which will also include a new BTR vehicle and boss for the map.

0.14.0.0 will also add a vaulting mechanic to help players maneuver their characters around, as well as new guns and a rework to Tarkov‘s quests.

Other highlights include a rework to Tarkov‘s recoil system, a hideout expansion, left shoulder shooting, and a better system for using cover.

Earlier in the month, Escape From Tarkov was patched to fix a long-running issue with its Interchange map.