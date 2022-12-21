‘Escape From Tarkov’ teases new weapon and takes side effects from stims

Escape From Tarkov creator Battlestate Games has teased a new weapon for the tactical first-person shooter and taken all side effects from stims, as the game gears up for its next wipe.

The last wipe happened back in June and with Battlestate Games usually deleting the progress of all players (including inventories, quest progress, levels and reputation with traders) every six months, players can expect another wipe to happen before the end of December.

Before that though, Escape From Tarkov is introducing a series of pre-wipe events.

Advertisement

Yesterday (December 20) a range of melee-based buffs were introduced to Escape From Tarkov and today (December 21) Battlestate Games has taken to Twitter to tease a new weapon – the SR-2 Veresk.

The 9x21mm submachine gun uses the same ammo as the SR – 1MP and has been requested by fans for years. Earlier this year, developers teased the inclusion of the weapon.

While we don’t yet have a launch date for the new weapon, Escape From Tarkov players can currently take stims and receive none of the negative side effects that would usually come from the range of items.

Typically the L1 injector stim would increase endurance, strength and max stamina but players would face decreased energy and hydration recovery, while the 30(b-TG) stimulant injector boosts attention, perception and strength but affects energy recovery and causes players to be hit with the tremor effect. Currently, Escape From Tarkov players are only seeing the positive effects of stims with none of the negatives.

Advertisement

The stims are also available from the Therapist for a lower price than usual.

Tarkov event!

Cheap (for now) trade stimulants with no side effects! Everyone can be a super soldier 😂 https://t.co/WC645OZZEo — 𝙃𝙖𝙮𝙯 (@HayzStreams) December 21, 2022

In recent days, Escape From Tarkov has seen traders paying out big money for in-game dog tags, which can be taken from the bodies of dead players. Earlier this month, Battlestate Games teased the addition of underbarrel grenade launchers to the hardcore shooter.

While the date of the next wipe is still to be announced, you can find out everything you need to know about the grand Escape From Tarkov reset here.

When the next wipe rolls around, some players will find the game’s early tasks to be harder than usual. Last month, Battlestate Games removed the ability for players to pick country-specific servers, getting rid of an easy way to complete difficult missions.

In other news, a collective of gamers have taken legal action against Microsoft in the hopes of stopping its takeover of Activision.