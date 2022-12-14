‘Escape From Tarkov’ teases underbarrel grenade launchers

Escape From Tarkov developer Battlestate Games has teased the addition of underbarrel grenade launchers to the hardcore shooter.

The attachment was teased today (December 14), when Battlestate Games posted two images of equipped underbarrel grenade launchers (UBGL) on the official Escape From Tarkov Twitter account.

While the first image revealed an UBGL for AK-platform guns, the second appears to show an M203 UBGL for M4 weapons.

However, the addition of UBGLs has been met with a mixed reception from Escape From Tarkov fans. Some players have branded them “noob tubes” – a nickname from the days of 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – while others have pointed out that equipping them will likely cause any attached weapon’s ergonomics to take a hit, which can result in a decrease in the accuracy and stability of a gun when firing.

“Some keyboards [are] gonna be broken because of this,” joked one player on Reddit, while another added that Battlestate Games “can’t do worse” than the impact grenades that are currently in the game.

With Battlestate Games ramping up the teasers for new content, it’s likely that a wipe for Escape From Tarkov – which resets the progress of all players – is on the way. Last Monday (December 5) Nikita Buyanov, game director for Escape From Tarkov, tweeted that a “wipe is near.”

Judging from Battlestate Games’ past wipes, fans can expect a wipe to be arriving in the coming weeks for more information, here’s what we know about the next Escape From Tarkov wipe.

When the next wipe rolls around, some players will find the game’s early tasks to be harder than usual. Last month, Battlestate Games removed the ability for players to pick country-specific servers, getting rid of an easy way to complete difficult missions.