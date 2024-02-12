‘Escape From Tarkov’ to add microtransactions with update 0.14.1.0

Escape From Tarkov is set to introduce microtransactions with the new 0.14.1.0 update.

The 0.14.1.0 update went live earlier today and, according to the patch notes, “the in-game stash expansion and access to the practice co-op mode will become available for purchase in the profile page on the official Escape From Tarkov website. Purchase of additional stash lines will be available regardless of the game edition.”

Stash expansions allow players to increase their in-game inventory space while offline co-op practice mode has been available to all players using the limited-edition Edge Of Darkness beta, but will now be rolled out to all players for a fee. It’s also been confirmed that players can pay for early-access for new clothing items.

This is the first time Escape From Tarkov has utilised microtransactions. Explaining the reasoning behind the decision on Reddit, Battlestate Games boss Nikita Buyanov wrote: “So, the thing is that we want to add purchasable options for Escape From Tarkov players because We removed the Edge Of Darkness version and some of those features need to go back (offline co-op for example) .

He added: “The game has been running for eight years now without any additional [cash] flow. You just buy and play it forever, which is a pretty unique situation for a game such as Escape From Tarkov.”

Buyanov went on to say there will be no ingame money, items, weapons or gear available for purchas, nor will players be able to pay to boost their stats. Furthermore, the increased inventory stash will eventually be able to be earned ingame “without spending any money.”

The response from fans has been tentatively positive. “These sound okay. Maybe some cosmetics for hideouts [as well],” wrote one Reddit user. “Nothing that affects the game please. Promise!?!?”

“I’m down for having skin purchasable but please keep in mind, a big reason I like the game is due to the realism of it. Once I start getting killed by people with an anime girl face mask with a rainbow shirt and confederate flag pants I’ll definitely be less inclined to play. I play games to escape the bullshit of the world and don’t need to see it brought into game,” added another player.

The update also brings with it a number of fixes for Escape From Tarkov alongside a reworking of how much protection layers of armour provides. Check out the full patch notes here.

In other news, Dead Cells designer Sébastien Benard has hit out at Motion Twin for its decision to stop updating the roguelike-metroidvania game.