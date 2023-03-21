‘Escape From Tarkov’ makes working with Fence far more profitable

The latest Escape From Tarkov patch has significantly increased the rewards on offer for players who increase their reputation level with Fence.

Reputation with Fence is gained by extracting from matches as a Scav character, along with killing PMCs and using either paid or shared extracts.

As detailed on Twitter today (March 21), developer Battlestate Games has revamped the bonuses that players receive if they have a high reputation with Fence.

#EscapefromTarkov Fence reputation bonuses have been improved if you have higher reputation:

– At max LL, Fence now restocks items more frequently and prioritizes higher quality items;

– Scav-PMC extracts now give more reputation;

– Vehicle extract discounts are increased; — Escape from Tarkov (@tarkov) March 21, 2023

Advertisement

Now, players will have more incentive to increase their reputation level with Fence. Players with level four loyalty with the trader will find Fence restocks their stock more frequently, and will prioritise selling better goods to higher-reputation players.

Additionally, a higher reputation with Fence will offer greater discounts on paid vehicle extracts scattered across Tarkov‘s maps, while Fence will pay better prices for items sold to him.

Other perks include even shorter cooldowns on players’ Scav characters, while high-rep players will have a better chance at getting better quality equipment on their Scavs.

Maintaining a high reputation with Fence will also reduce the timer on the Scav Box in players’ hideouts, and the trader will offer more available extract points for their Scav.

Advertisement

Finally, those who are already on good terms with Fence will gain even more reputation whenever they leave a match with an extract requiring a Scav and PMC cooperate, such as Factory Gate on Woods, or Lighthouse’s Side Tunnel.

These changes are all live in the game now, meaning players who have been following Fence’s rules can already start benefiting from the new rewards.

In other Escape From Tarkov news, a content creator for the game has claimed he was “attacked” by hackers after exposing the prevalence of cheating in the shooter.