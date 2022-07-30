‘Escape From Tarkov’ voice actor calls out the game’s cheating problem

An Escape From Tarkov voice actor and content creator, FortyOne, has recently released a video calling out cheaters in the game for harassing himself and other streamers.

The video, which is titled Cheating In Tarkov, has FortyOne recalling his struggles with cheaters in the game. He states “I’ve been getting stream sniped by cheaters on the regular for about a month and a half as of making this video.”

FortyOne mentions that one streamer was banned on Twitch for the aforementioned stream sniping, but that this person “isn’t the only one and he isn’t alone.”

Stream sniping is an activity where players will join a streamer’s multiplayer match and determine their in-game location by watching their live footage, having an unfair advantage on them and essentially ruining the game.

He then goes on to note that there is a Discord server of hundreds of users, dedicated to stream sniping streamers in Escape From Tarkov and “killing them in the game with their cheats.” FortyOne then goes to note how when content creators mention this, the cheaters will go into the streamer’s live chat and “become a professional victim, going as far as accusing the streamer of jeopardising their lifestyle because of what they said.”

“I urge you to take anything a naysayer says in regards to this situation with a massive grain of salt”, he continues, sharing the sentiment that “the cheating situation in Tarkov is just as bad as people are making it out to be,” and that it may even be worse than is claimed, with some people not feeling safe streaming the game anymore.

“If these cheaters can see your inventory, your name, your level, what else can they see? Your IP address? Your log in info? It’s completely reasonable to be worried about this given the current state of these cheats.” He concludes by saying that something needs to be done to change the situation of the game.

