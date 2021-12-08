‘Escape From Tarkov’ will show “new hardcore features” in 0.12.12 trailer

Battlestate Games has announced a trailer for Escape From Tarkov patch 0.12.12, which will showcase the Lighthouse map, “new hardcore features”, and more.

The contents of patch 0.12.12 for Escape From Tarkov are set to be revealed with a trailer on December 9, as a pre-trailer livestream has appeared on YouTube.

The title notes that the trailer will feature upcoming map Lighthouse, whilst the description adds that players should “get ready for [a] new location, new hardcore features, new weapons and many other things”.

The stream will begin at 8PM GMT on December 9, so fans don’t have too long to wait for a first look at patch 0.12.12.

Even better – recent events in Escape From Tarkov suggest that the patch itself will be arriving this month. After devs teased that players “already know” when patch 12.12 will arrive, the game kicked off a chaotic event where dangerous bosses roamed across every map. It’s a solid sign that a wipe is coming soon, as in the past Escape From Tarkov has released game-changing events ahead of big wipes.

Ahead of the trailer, there’s some news on what patch 0.12.12 is expected to bring. The biggest addition is a new map called Lighthouse, which Battlestate Games previously teased with some early screenshots.

In a roadmap shared by Battlestate Games, the developer said that features like an inertia rework, voice chat and more were planned for 0.12.12. Some of the features planned for the next Escape From Tarkov patch – such as daily quests – have already made it into the game.

