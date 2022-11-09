Esports host fired from ‘CS:GO’ tournament for allegedly smashing a TV

Esports commentator and host Matthew ‘Sadokist’ Trivett has been fired from a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament for allegedly smashing a TV.

CS:GO’s Rio Major launched on October 31 and will continue to November 13.

The 34-year-old took part in the initial Challenger’s Stage but was absent from the first day of the Legends Stage, which started November 5 and a replacement (Anders Blume) was announced the following day.

Esports organisation ESL then released a statement confirming his departure from the CS:GO tournament.

“We can confirm that an incident took place last night involving Sadokist. As a result of this, Anders has stepped in to commentate for the remainder of the tournament. We have no further comments and would like the focus to remain on the competition.”

However, according to numerous sources (via dust2.us) Sadokist got into a verbal argument and threw an object at a group of people filming promotional material at a hotel which houses all players, talent and stuff during the tournament. A “scuffle” then broke out before Sadokist smashed a TV. Police were then called to the scene.

ESL immediately fired Sadokist, asked him to immediately leave the hotel and allegedly booked the first flight out of Rio for him.

Sadokist previously made headlines in 2018 when he quit the ESL Pro League team after using a racial slur on a livestream and telling CS:GO personality DonHaci to kill himself (via PC Gamer).

