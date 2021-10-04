Ethereum creator reveals ‘World Of Warcraft’ caused the blockchain

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has shared that a single World Of Warcraft nerf is to blame for the blockchain and resulting cryptocurrency he created.

Spotted by PC Gamer, Buterin’s bio shares that World Of Warcraft is directly responsible for the Ethereum blockchain, which set off the Ether cryptocurrency and a large part of NFTs.

To be precise, the exact moment was one day in 2010 when “Blizzard removed the damage component from my beloved Warlock’s Siphon Life spell.”

Advertisement

Following the nerf, Buterin says he “cried myself to sleep” and, upon realising “what horrors centralised services can bring”, shortly quit Blizzard’s MMO. Quitting World Of Warcraft left Buterin “searching for a new purpose in life”, which led him to Bitcoin and the eventual creation of Ethereum. Since creating the blockchain, Buterin says it “has been taking up my life ever since”.

Ethereum is a blockchain that hosts the Ether cryptocurrency, the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the world today (October 4). As it stands, the Ethereum blockchain is also a crucial part of most NFTs in the world right now.

In September, China announced a ban on all cryptocurrencies, including Ether, stating that it “seriously endangers the safety of people’s assets”.

The rush to mine cryptocurrencies such as Ether added significant pressure to the ongoing shortage of graphics cards, as one research group estimates that crypto-miners bought 700,000 GPUs in the first quarter of 2021 alone.

Advertisement

In other news, Elden Ring is in the “final stages of development”, according to FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao. In a recent interview, Kitao confirmed that the studio is “moving forward quietly” with development and is completing the game’s last stages. Elden Ring is set to launch in just a few months, on January 21, 2022.