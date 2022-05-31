‘Euro Truck Simulator 2’ cancels ‘Heart Of Russia’ DLC

Euro Truck Simulator 2 developer SCS Software has shared that the game’s Heart Of Russia downloadable content (DLC) has been cancelled due to fears that it will be perceived as supporting Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In a blog post shared yesterday (via PCGamesN), SCS Software revealed that it was “some 6-8 weeks away” from completing Euro Truck Simulator 2‘s Heart Of Russia DLC when Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

SCS Software identified that the real-world situation may have been an unsuitable time to launch the DLC, and “we asked ourselves many questions, including the obvious ones. Can we ever release the Heart Of Russia DLC? Should we even finish the work?”

The studio answered those questions by explaining that although its games try to be as “apolitical as possible”, but found that this was not possible with Heart Of Russia.

“Since our DLC, Heart Of Russia, directly concerns Russia, and with so many people suffering, we decided to refrain from releasing the DLC so that it is not perceived in any way as being in support of or tolerance of the aggression.”

SCS Software went on to share support “hope for the proud people of Ukraine to prevail and for the suffering to end for all,” and shared that “when the time comes for Ukraine to rebuild and heal, then we will endeavour to find a way for our Heart Of Russia DLC to play whatever part it can in that healing process, for everyone.”

That last note suggests that Heart Of Russia may re-appear in the distant future, but for now the DLC seems to be shelved completely.

