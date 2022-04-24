‘Eve Online’ subscription prices increase next month due to “global trends”

CCP has released a blog post detailing an increase in prices across subscriptions and in-game currency for Eve Online.

READ MORE: The 6 best strategy games you should play today

In the post, CCP explains that the price increase is due to a rise in the production cost for creating modern MMOs. They also note that this is the first time that subscription prices have changed since 2004, which will also impact the cost of other in-game purchases. (via PCGamesN).

“To continue investing in Eve Online’s evolution and growth, and to realise our mission of Eve Forever, we are updating the price of all existing Omega and Plex. This adjustment reflects global trends impacting general production costs and accounts for years of inflation, amending the 1-month USD subscription rate for the first time since 2004. These adjustments will have an impact on other currencies.”

Advertisement

Previously, it would be cheaper to buy three months of an Omega subscription than it would be one month. However, the pricing is being majorly redesigned. Now buying three months will cost more than buying one month, but less than buying one month every month.

Two new tiers are being introduced to Eve Online, a two-month tier which will cost £28 ($35.98), and a 24-month tier, which will cost £210 ($270).

To continue investing in EVE Online’s evolution and growth, and to realize our mission of EVE Forever, we are updating the price of Omega and PLEX. This adjustment reflects global trends impacting production costs and accounts for years of inflation. https://t.co/UaNPW3f6FJ — EVE Online (@EveOnline) April 22, 2022

The in-game currency Plex will also be available for different prices, with a new 50 Plex option available, up to 20,000 plex.

The post says, “the new prices on Omega include all upcoming content releases for the game and have been structured to offer substantial savings when you purchase larger amounts of PLEX and Omega time. Players benefit from even bigger monthly savings between lower and upper Omega time tiers, and more Plex options to choose from, right down to the economical 50 PLEX offering.”

Advertisement

In other news, Koei Tecmo has announced that it will be increasing all of its employee salaries by 23 per cent.