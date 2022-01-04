EVE Online x Doctor Who crossover event announced

CCP Games and BBC Studios have announced a crossover event between EVE Online and Doctor Who.

The event will see players explore a new space in which players can search for artefacts from The Doctor’s Great Time War. The artefacts will provide players with clues to track down the infamous Daleks and face them in an interstellar battle of the ages.

Players who survive the fight will reap unique rewards that they can take back to New Eden. Additionally, a login campaign with skill points and Doctor Who-themed items will be available to all players throughout the duration of the event.

“2022 will be off to an (inter)stellar start with EVE Online x Doctor Who,” said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online’s Creative Director. “We are always pushing the boundaries of what is possible in EVE Online. Collaborating with BBC Studios gives us the opportunity to pay homage to an iconic series that has inspired us at CCP. We hope you’ll join us in New Eden on January 13 to see what happens when galaxies collide!”

“EVE Online x Doctor Who not only brings two iconic universes together, but also the passionate Whovians with the just-as-passionate pilots of New Eden,” said Kevin Jorge, Senior Producer at BBC Studios, “By bringing the fanbases together, the already massive battles of EVE Online are sure to become even more explosive. Only time will tell if New Eden’s fiercest pilots have what it takes to challenge the might of the Daleks.”

The event begins on January 13, and will be available to all players of EVE Online.

