Evercade EXP Limited Edition to be re-produced following stock theft

Blaze Entertainment, the makers of retro gaming system Evercade, have announced that they will need to re-produce the limited edition model of the Evercade EXP after a stock theft.

According to a statement published on the manufacturer’s website, a lorry carrying the stock was subject to a suspected targeted robbery. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but all of the stock was taken. The stock was valued at over £500,000.

READ MORE: The 20 best games of 2022

The stock was moving between warehouses for dispatch to UK, USA and rest of world customers, but EU stock hasn’t been affected and has successfully arrived in the European warehouses owned by retailer Funstock.

Advertisement

Now, Blaze Entertainment have immediately ordered a re-production of the Evercade EXP Limited Edition units for all affected customers. They have been contacted by Funstock to confirm the next steps.

“This is an unprecedented situation in the history of Blaze and Funstock and we deeply sympathize with all our fans and customers who are the victims of this theft,” said Blaze Entertainment CEO Andrew Byatt in a statement.

“We at Blaze are hugely frustrated and angry that this has occurred, and with these products so close to release the timing could not be worse. We have shared all the information, including evidence of theft, with the UK Police and we await news of their investigations. Whilst we are hopeful of recovering the stock, we expect this to be challenging and time consuming.”

“I have immediately started production on replacements for this stock at our factory and we will endeavour to get these into your hands as fast as humanly possible.”

“We firmly believe that the customers of Blaze and Funstock are victims here and we apologise for the impact this event will cause. We hope all our customers can join us in condemning the actions of these criminals and ensuring this event will not be allowed to stop our enjoyment of the classic gaming experience that Evercade provides.”

Advertisement

The Evercade EXP Limited Edition features an exclusive colour scheme in black and has a range of additional extras.