Evercade VS retro home console announced for November release

Blaze Entertainment has revealed the Evercade VS, a new mini console with local multiplayer support.

While the Evercade was a handheld console that launched last year that plays officially licensed retro games, this is a home console that plays on the TV.

As the Evercade VS is part of the Evercade family of consoles, it uses the same cartridge infrastructure as the handheld console to play emulated games.

The console features two cartridge slots, allowing the user to insert two carts so that the combined library of up to 40 games can be accessed at the same time.

Compared to the handheld, it can output retro games at 1080p resolution. It also has four USB controller ports, allowing for local multiplayer for up to four players.

The official Evercade VS controllers has revised its controller button layout with additional shoulder buttons, to support more control schemes. The Evercade handheld can however be used as an additional controller with a USB cable.

While there is no online play supported, the console does have WiFi capability allowing it to receive firmware updates.

Since the Evercade’s launch in 2020, it has a library of over 260 officially licensed retro games. Games are mostly bundled in collectible cartridges from the same partnered publisher, such as Codemasters, Interplay, Data East, and Atari.

Pre-orders for the Evercade VS go live on May 28, with the console launching on November 3 starting from $99.99 (£89.99).

Old games have been an important topic for the major platform holders too. PlayStation U-turned its decision to close PS3 and Vita digital stores after fan pressure, while Xbox has said it’s “more important than ever” to preserve classic games.