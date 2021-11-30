‘Everwild’s new design director is the lead designer of ‘Alien Isolation’

Gary Napper, who previously worked as the lead designer for the psychological horror title Alien Isolation, has joined Rare to work as the new design director for Everwild.

As spotted by PureXbox, the senior developer announced yesterday (November 29) that he is “thrilled to announce” he has joined the “incredible team and studio” as design director on its latest project. Everwild is a completely new IP for the company and is set in a world extremely different to other Rare games.

Thrilled to announce that today I joined @RareLtd as Design Director on Everwild. Really looking forward to making some amazing things with this incredible team and studio. — XopsX (@xopsx) November 29, 2021

First revealed in 2019, and last seen in 2020, little is known about this all-new IP for the long-established development company. Trailers show the relationship between humans and the strange animals which inhabit the world. Following its initial announcement Rare had this to say about the project:

“While Everwild is still early in development, we are very excited about the unique potential of the game we are creating. The Everwild team is focused on building an experience that allows for new ways to play in a natural and magical world.”

“The development team is creating something truly original and incredibly special that aims to be more than just a new IP. Everwild will offer memorable, engaging and meaningful experiences for players everywhere to share. We cannot wait to share more with you in the future.”

When revealing more footage at the Xbox Games Showcase Rare promoted Xbox’s commitment to accessibility in games and created the trailer with audio description. This seems promising for the new IP to be a highly accessible title.

There is no date set for the release of Everwild. As Rare is owned by Microsoft though, so far it has been confirmed as exclusive to PC and Xbox Series X/S.

In other Rare news, the announcement for Sea Of Thieves Season Five has dropped showcasing over one hundred new reward levels and a Mutinous Mutt companion.